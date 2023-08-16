Matter of Concern: Nana Patole on secret meeting between Pawars

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole has said they not approve of meetings taking place secretly between Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar and state Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and that it is a matter of concern for his party.

Sharad Pawar is part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance of Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress and NCP, while his nephew Ajit Pawar split the NCP last month to join the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena-BJP government.

Asked by reporters about Pawar senior meeting his nephew in Pune on Saturday, Patole said, It is a matter of concern for us and we do not approve of the meetings taking place between the Pawars secretly. However, this matter will be discussed by the top Congress leaders. The (opposition) INDIA alliance will also discuss it, so it would not be appropriate for me to discuss it further, he said.

There is no grain of truth in the speculation that the Congress is thinking of contesting the Lok Sabha elections without taking Sharad Pawar along, he stated.