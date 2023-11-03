MCOCA invoked against drug kingpin Lalit Patil

Pune Police invoked provisions of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against drug mafia Lalit Patil and his aides in the drug peddling case.As per senior police officials of Pune Police, after further investigation, the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act has been invoked. Patil is currently under Pune Police custody till November 7.Lalit Patil was alleged to be behind the multi-crore Mephedrone (MD) racket that was busted by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police in 2020.

According to the police, accused Harish Pant, who was arrested knew the formula for making MD. Pant then gave the formula for making MD to Lalit Patil and his brother Bhushan Patil, who set up the factory for making MD in Nashik. Earlier on October 23, Mumbai's Andheri Court extended drug mafia member Lalit Patil's police custody till October 27, reported ANI. Patil was arrested from Chennai after his escape on October 2 from Pune's Sassoon General Hospital. With Patil's arrest, the Police busted a gang of drug manufacturers and sellers who sold drugs after manufacturing them in a factory camouflaged as a pharmaceutical unit.

