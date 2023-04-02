Media is moving away from the concerted tone it should have on a serious issue: Vijay Darda

In the Lokmat National Media Conclave, Lokmat Media Group Chairman Vijay Darda said on Sunday that the perception about the media in today's era is raising serious questions. He said that along with ideological polarization, regional polarization is also increasing in today's era. Vijay Darda said, 'The media is moving away from the concerted tone it should have on a serious matter, or I would say it has gone away.'

On the methods of TV debate, Vijay Darda said, 'The goal was behind the beginning of debate on TV. Vijay Darda said, 'Today the media is performing its responsibility properly. Why are questions being raised on the credibility of the media? Especially the TV media is standing in the dock. Allegations of bias on the media are being raised from time to time.

He further said, 'The comprehensiveness and diversity of the Indian media is its hallmark. There are hundreds of news channels, hundreds of newspapers. There are thousands of web portals. Everyone has their own views. Difference of views is also necessary in a democracy. But there should be a difference between difference of opinion and partiality. This is my belief in journalism.