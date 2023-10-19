Meena Kambli reveals unfulfilled promise made by Uddhav Thackeray during his CM tenure

Meena Kambli has a long history as a dedicated Shiv Sainik and has worked closely with both Balasaheb and Maasaheb. Upon her entry into the Shiv Sena, Meena Kambli became visibly emotional while sharing a heartfelt anecdote about Uddhav Thackeray and memories with Rashmi Thackeray. Meena Kambli, a prominent female office-bearer with close ties to the Thackeray family, has recently joined the Shiv Sena, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Meena Kambli recounted, "My nephew, Ashish Saakharkar, a graduate and a distinguished athlete with honours such as Bharat Shri, Mr Universe, and the Shiv Chhatrapati award winner, had hopes of securing a government job through a plan designed for athletes. He had mentioned to me that if Uddhav Thackeray were to become the Chief Minister, his aspirations might be fulfilled. I gladly concurred with his wish. A few days later, I had the opportunity to meet the Chief Minister, and I conveyed Ashish's aspirations. The Chief Minister agreed and expressed willingness to assist. I continued to follow up on this matter, and even the Chief Minister's Office was involved, but unfortunately, the plan didn't come to fruition. Nevertheless, I held no grudge."

“Tragically, Ashish passed away, and the pain was unbearable. Uddhav Thackeray and Rashmi Thackeray reached out to offer their condolences after his nephew's demise. However, as time passed, the opportunity had faded.” Meena Kambli concluded, “Our sorrow is a part of life."

Meena Kambli said, "I am also a human being; my heart aches, and that's what happened today. In 2012, I was informed from Matoshree that I needed to fill out the legislative council form. I did not request the Legislative Council; Uddhav Thackeray observed my work and inquired himself. During that time, Pandurang Sakpal was heading the department, and Anil Parab also arrived. They stayed until 2 a.m. to prepare all the necessary documents. We reached Vidhan Bhavan in the morning. After waiting for four hours, Subhash Desai inquired about the form's status. I was informed that it had to be filled out upon receiving a call from Matoshree. The deadline was set to expire at 3 p.m.”

“At 2:30 p.m., Subhash Desai informed me that I couldn't fill out the form due to certain issues. I was disheartened for a few days. After some time, I was upset. But as a Shiv Sainik (Shiv Sena supporter), I resumed my work diligently. But in the years that followed, many individuals from outside were appointed to the Legislative Council and the Rajya Sabha. I didn't think much of it at the time. My family had connections with the Thackeray family, and Rashmi Vahini used to call me. So, why was this injustice done to me? Didn't you notice Meena Kambli when you expanded the executive and appointed outsiders to key positions?" she inquired.

“I have been working as a Shiv Sainik for 44 years. I reside in Umarkhadi, initially held the position of group head, and in 1985, Balasaheb appointed me as the head of the women's wing. In 1992, when the time came to appoint the head of the women's department, Shiv Sainiks recommended Meena Kambli for the role. I had selected 27 women branch heads in South Mumbai. Balasaheb announced my name as the first woman department head. I worked diligently and never made any demands. I have been involved in protests, elections, medical camps, and various programs for many years.”

“Balasaheb and Maasaheb loved me a lot. I've worked closely with Rashmi Vahini, and I have been a member of the party since before Rashmi Vahini got married. We had a close and strong relationship. Rashmi Vahini would call me if she needed to go anywhere. These are the sorrows and pains that I carry in my heart," Meena Kambli expressed.