Mercury soars to 41°C in Nagpur, Chandrapur records highest at 43.2°C

Despite the slightly cloudy weather, the temperature kept increasing, with Nagpur experiencing a scorching 41 degrees Celsius on Friday. Although the presence of clouds may offer some relief, the heat remains quite uncomfortable. In the meantime, the April heatwave was at its peak in Chandrapur, with the mercury soaring to 43.2 degrees Celsius, the highest in the state.

The Meteorological Department predicted cloudy weather in Vidarbha, but there was no rain or lightning. Despite the cloud cover, the temperature continued to rise, except in Buldhana and Gadchiroli, where the temperature was 35°C and 38°C, respectively. In all other districts of Vidarbha, the temperature crossed 40°C. Wardha recorded above 42.2°C, while Amravati was at 41°C and Akola, Gondia, and Yavatmal were above 40°C, following Chandrapur and Bramhapuri.

Along with the daytime, the temperature has also increased during the night. The minimum temperature in Chandrapur was 26.6 degrees Celsius and in Wardha, it was 26.8 degrees Celsius. Nagpur's night temperature was recorded at 24.3 degrees Celsius. Amravati and Bramhapuri had a minimum temperature of 25.6 degrees Celsius and Yavatmal had 25.5 degrees Celsius. Apart from Amravati and Gondia, the night temperature is above normal in all places. The rise in temperature is leading to uncomfortable conditions due to the heat. However, there are forecasts for isolated thunderstorms and cloudy skies in certain areas on Saturday.