Metro 3 phase one will be operational by early 2024 assures Devendra Fadnavis

Mumbai: Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis informed the legislative council that the first phase of Metro 3 between BKC and Seepz will be in operation from early 2024. He also declared that the coastal road will be open for vehicles partially in November this year.

Work on the Coastal Road project is in its final stages and it will be partially opened for vehicles in November this year. Due to the change in design since the span of the pillars has been widened, it will take more time to complete. But Mumbaikars will be able to use other parts of the coastal road by November. The Gokhale bridge in Andheri will be completed by December 2023.

Metro-3 is a very important transport infrastructure project but the project was delayed by 3 years due to a stay given by the previous MVA government on construction of the car shed at Aarey Colony. Around 80% of the work is completed, Fadnavis told the Legislative Council. The station will feature a double discharge platform as well as an interchange link with the Seepz Village Metro station on Jogeshwari Vikhroli Link Road on Line 6.