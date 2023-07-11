MHADA application for housing lottery to end today

THE MUMBAI Board of Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has extended the application timeline for its housing lottery by 24 hours till 6 pm on July 11. The earlier deadline was till 12 pm on July 10. The lottery draw application submission started on May 22 for 4,082 houses.The extension has been given since MHADA Maha lottery system was not available on July 9, it being a Sunday, said an official.

Meanwhile, on July 10 till 7.30 pm, a total of 1,36,839 applications were received and 1,09,883 made the minimum deposit amount payment, as per the data available with MHADA Public Relations Office on Monday.This is the first time that MHADA has adopted a complete online procedure for lottery application eliminating human interference in the system. Once the application and payment process ends, on July 17, the board will disclose the list of names of applicants on https://housing.mhada.gov.in and till 3pm of July 19, suggestions and objections can be filed, if any. Thereafter on July 24, the final list of lottery participants will be disclosed. However, the lottery draw date and time will be disclosed later. Previous lottery draw was to be held on July 18.In the 4,082 houses called for lottery this time, those under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) scheme have also been included. The cost of the houses have been fixed after deducting a subsidy of Rs 2.5 lakh. Houses under various other redevelopment schemes of MHADA are also part of the lottery