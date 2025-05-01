MHADA Konkan Board to Sell 13,395 Unsold Flats Under First-Come-First-Serve Scheme; Applicants Can Now Choose Flats Online

A new website has been launched for the sale of 13,395 unsold houses across various housing schemes under the First-Come-First-Serve (FCFS) priority scheme of the Konkan Board. The online application process was inaugurated by MHADA Vice President Sanjeev Jaiswal on Wednesday, April 30.

Unsold houses are also available in housing projects located in Virar Bolinj, Khoni, Shirdhon, Gotheghar, and Bhandarli under the Konkan Board. The entire process is being conducted online through an automated system without any human intervention. As part of the application, applicants must upload documents such as their Aadhaar card, a printed copy of their PAN card, and a self-declaration on the official website.

These documents will be verified digitally, following which the applicant's profile will be created. Once the profile is ready, the applicant will receive details of available houses—along with flat numbers—under the first priority scheme. Applicants will be able to choose the floor and specific flat based on their preference.

Eligibility conditions have been relaxed for all houses except those under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. There are no income group criteria for the rest. Flats have been reserved for the general category, Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST).

“The new website allows applicants to choose the home of their choice. A digital platform has been made available through which applicants can view homes listed for sale. They will be able to select a specific house based on their qualifications and preferences. This allows for more informed and personalised decision-making,” said Revati Gaikar, Chief Officer, Konkan Mandal, MHADA.