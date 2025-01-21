MHADA Konkan Lottery 2024 Result Date: Draw for 2264 Flats Postponed to February

The result for the 2264 flats of Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has been postponed to February 2025 from January 31, 2025. The Konkan Board will soon announce the exact new date of the draw for the advertisement published in October last year.

The advertisement for 2264 flats, including 594 flats under the 20% scheme, 728 flats under the MHADA housing scheme, 825 flats under the 15% scheme, and 117 scattered houses. The online application for the MHADA Konkan housing scheme began on October 11, 2024 and the last date for submitting the application forms was December 10, 2024. Later, the deadline was extended to December 27 and then to January 21 due to the lack of response to the lottery.

Watch MHADA Konkan Bulding and Flats

Find your dream home at Shirdhon with the MHADA Konkan Board! Strategically located and packed with modern comforts, the Shirdhon Home Project is your gateway to convenience and connectivity.



Project Highlights:



· 24x7 Water & Electricity Supply

· Proximity to… pic.twitter.com/lY3r3ss2TD — MHADA (@mhadaofficial) December 27, 2024

The application was extended until January 7, and the date for the draw was fixed on January 31. More than 20,000 applications were received for the MHADA Konkan Lottery till the deadline. The draw date is now been extended till February this year. However, sources in the Konkan Board informed applicants that the draw was postponed for some reason. Revati Gaikar, the Chief Officer of the Board, confirmed this. The Board has said that the new date for the draw will be announced soon.

MHADA Konkan Lottery Flat Rates

MHADA has defined various income groups for this scheme, and houses will be sold accordingly. An income limit of up to Rs 6 lakh has been set for applicants in the very low-income group, Rs 9 lakh for the low-income group, and Rs 12 lakh for the middle-income group. However, there is no maximum income limit for applicants in the high-income group.