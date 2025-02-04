MHADA Konkan Lottery 2024 Result Date: Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde to Announce Draw for 2,264 Flats on February 5

Maharashtra Housing and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will announce the draw or result for the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) of Konkan division for 2,264 flats on February 5, 2025. The MHADA Konkan lottery draw will be conducted at Kashinath Ghanekar Theatre in Thane at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar will also attend the event. Of the 24,911 eligible applicants, more than 90%, or 23,574 applicants, will participate in the draw for 594 houses under the 20 per cent scheme.

Applicants preferred 20% of the houses, while 15% of the houses under the integrated MHADA housing scheme were also in demand. However, 713 houses under the scheme did not receive any applications. With zero response, these houses will remain vacant, and the number of unsold homes is likely to increase.

The Konkan Board began accepting applications for 2,264 houses on October 11. Initially, the process was scheduled to continue until December 10, with the draw set for December 27. However, due to a lack of response within the stipulated time, the draw was postponed twice. After multiple extensions, it has now been confirmed for February 5. The draw will take place in Thane on Wednesday, attracting significant attention from applicants.

Meanwhile, senior Konkan Board officials declined to provide details about the exact number of houses available in the Wednesday draw.

A total of 24,911 eligible applications have been submitted for the 2,264 houses under the Konkan Board scheme.

For the 15% integrated scheme, only 4,177 applications have been received for 825 houses, leaving 408 houses without applicants.

For the MHADA housing scheme, only 434 applications have been submitted for 728 houses, while 305 houses remain unclaimed.

Meanwhile, 147 applications have been received for 117 plots in the draw for 2,264 houses.