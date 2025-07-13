MHADA Lottery: Over 5,000 Flats and 77 Plots Up for Grabs in Thane, Vasai & Konkan Region

The Konkan Housing and Area Development Board has announced a lottery for the sale of 5,285 flats under various housing schemes in Thane city and district, as well as Vasai (Palghar district). Additionally, 77 residential plots located in Oros (Sindhudurg district) and Kulgaon-Badlapur have been made available for sale. The registration and payment process for the lottery will commence tomorrow, Monday at 1 PM, as part of the ‘Go-Live’ event. The process will be inaugurated by MHADA Vice President and Chief Executive Officer Sanjeev Jaiswal.

The housing lottery announced by the Konkan Board has been divided into five categories:

565 flats under the 20% Inclusive Housing Scheme

3,002 flats under the 15% Integrated Urban Housing Scheme

1,677 flats under the MHADA Konkan Board’s scattered housing schemes

41 flats under the MHADA Konkan Board’s Affordable Housing Scheme (50% affordable category)

77 residential plots under the MHADA Konkan Board scheme

The last date for online application is August 13 at 11:59 PM. Applicants can submit the earnest money deposit (EMD) online until August 14 at 11:59 PM.

Only those applicants who complete the documentation requirements will be considered eligible. The provisional list of accepted applications will be published on August 21 at 6 PM on MHADA’s official website: https://housing.mhada.gov.in.

Applicants will be allowed to submit objections or claims on this provisional list until August 25 at 6 PM. The final list of approved applications will be published on September 1 at 6 PM on the same website.

The computerized draw of lots will be held on September 3 at 10 AM at Dr. Kashinath Ghanekar Natyagriha in Thane.

For this computerized lottery, the application process will begin on July 14 at 1 PM using the IHLMS 2.0 computerized system and app. To participate, applicants can download the IHLMS 2.0 application from either the Android or iOS platforms.

For convenience, the registration process is available on MHADA’s official website: https://housing.mhada.gov.in.