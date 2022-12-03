Mild earthquake report in Maharashtra's Palghar district

A tremor of 2.5 magnitude was experienced in Maharashtra's Palghar district. The tremor was recorded at at 3.27 pm on Friday, an official informed on Saturday. The tremors were also felt in Dahanu.



According to the report of PTI, Chief of the District Disaster Control Cell Vivekanand Kadam said, there was no report of casualty or damage to property due to the tremor. The region experienced a number of tremors of varying magnitudes since November 2018.