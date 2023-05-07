Mild earthquake tremors recorded near Koyna dam In Maharashtra

Tremors magnitude 3 on Richter Scale was recorded at earthquake recording device at Koyna dam on at 3.00 am on Sunday. The epicenter of the tremors was five kilometres north from the dam located in Satara district. The depth of the epicenter was around 30 kilometres.

The earthquake of mild intensity was felt at Koyna dam. Ramesh Patil informed that there was no damage in the Patan taluka due to the said earthquake. Nitish Potdar, Executive Engineer of Koyna Project, has clarified that there was no damage to the Koyna Dam.