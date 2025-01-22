Milind Deora Urges Maharashtra Govt to Deport Illegal Bangladeshi Nationals for Mumbai's Safety

Saif Ali Khan's stabbing attack case has prompted Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora to urge the Maharashtra government to swiftly deport Bangladeshis living illegally in the state "as soon as possible" to make "Mumbai safe."

"I have written a letter to the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and urged that wherever any Bangladeshi is living illegally, should be deported as soon as possible. The incident that happened at Saif Ali Khan's house is very worrying."

"I have written to Maharashtra CM @Dev_Fadnavis Ji, urging a thorough audit of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants across the state. I've also recommended strict action against staffing agencies that fail to verify documents before placing individuals in jobs. The recent tragedy involving #SaifAliKhan highlights the urgent need to address this issue. #Maharashtra's safety & security must come first," Deora said on X.

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan sustained stab wounds to his thoracic spine during a home intrusion by Mohd Shariful Islam Shehzad, allegedly intending theft. He was treated at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital and discharged on Tuesday. The accused, a Bangladeshi national from Jhalokati district, was arrested in Thane's Hiranandani Estate on Saturday while attempting to flee. A Bandra court remanded him to five days of police custody on Sunday.