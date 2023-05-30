Milk unions in state should come together against 'Amul': Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil

State Revenue, Animal Husbandry, and Dairy Development Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil has emphasized the necessity for all milk unions in the state to unite and overcome the challenge posed by the 'Amul' milk union. He urged the Maharashtra government to adopt a stance similar to that of the Karnataka and Tamil Nadu governments, who have already taken a stand against Amul. Minister Vikhe Patil specifically called upon Mahanand, a prominent milk union, to take the initiative, assuring robust support from the state government.

Gokul's newly elected president, Arun Dongle, met with Minister Vikhe Patil in Ahmednagar. They engaged in discussions regarding the milk business in Maharashtra and the challenges it currently confronts. The meeting encompassed several issues, including the need to enhance milk production, improve quality, and enhance marketing strategies.