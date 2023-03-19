Minister Deepak Kesarkar accuses Uddhav Thackeray of admitting to PM Modi that it was a mistake to ally with Congress and NCP

Allegations and counter-allegations have been ramping up in the state in recent days. Ministers in the Shinde group have criticized Uddhav Thackeray as solely responsible for the fall of the government in the state. So before today's meeting in Khed, minister Deepak Kesarkar made a big splash.

"It was a mistake to go with Congress and the NCP. Uddhav Thackeray had confessed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he would correct the mistake when he went to Mumbai." State School Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar has made a shocking revelation. This allegation has created a stir. He made this claim prior to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's meeting in Khed, Ratnagiri.

"We were saying, again and again, to break the alliance with Congress and the NCP. We didn't cheat. You told us to go away, and now you are lying to the public. Don't lie. You yourself had confessed to the Prime Minister that you made a mistake by going with Congress and the NCP. You said it has been a mistake to abandon the Hindutva ideology," Kesarkar said.

Kesarkar further said that Uddhav Thackeray returned from Delhi with an assurance that he would correct the mistake as soon as he went to Maharashtra.