Minister Dharmaraobaba Atram instructs FDA Pune to take stringent action against food adulteration in region

Maharashtra's Ministry of Food and Drug Administration, led by Dharmaraobaba Atram, is taking proactive steps to ensure the safety and quality of food products in the Pune region. A recent review meeting with FDA Pune officials emphasized the need to protect citizens' health and well-being by cracking down on food adulteration.

The meeting, held at the VIP Rest House, saw the participation of officials including Suresh Annapure, Joint Commissioner (Food), and S.V. Prataprao, Joint Commissioner (Drugs), alongside other assistant commissioners from the Food and Drug Administration Department.

During the session, the minister stressed the need for diverse and pure confectionery items, especially during festive occasions, underlining citizens' right to clean and unadulterated food. Regular inspections of hotel kitchens' cleanliness and prompt response to consumer complaints were mandated. The minister highlighted the importance of monitoring online purchases, emphasizing vigilance in products from cosmetic, allopathic, and ayurvedic manufacturers.

To strengthen the Food and Drug Administration, the minister announced plans to hire sixty new employees. Funds have been allocated for constructing a training facility and laboratory for FDA activities. The minister assured that administrative challenges, including office space issues at certain locations, would be promptly resolved.