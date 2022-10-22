Minister Narayan Rane claims four Uddhav faction MLAs in touch to switch sides

The Union Minister Narayan Rane claimed four MLAs of the Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena were in touch with him to join the ruling group led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde but refused to divulge names.

As per the report of PTI, he was in the city as part of the Union government's Rozgar Mela, under which Prime Minister Narendra Modi handed over appointment letters to government job aspirants electronically in Delhi.

From 56 MLAs, there hardly six to seven left (in the Uddhav Thackeray faction). Those too are on the way out. Four MLAs are in touch with me but I won't divulge their names, Rane stated.

Mocking Thackeray, the Union minister said the former's politics is confined to Matoshree (the private residence of the Thackerays in Bandra in Mumbai and a power centre of the party along with Sena Bhavan), adding "there is no faction of the Sena left".