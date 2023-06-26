Minor reasons escalate into violent clashes in Nashik and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Two shocking videos have surfaced from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Nashik. Interestingly, in both instances, there were freestyle clashes between two groups over minor reasons. In Sambhajinagar, two groups of youths, who were drinking tea, got into a fight on the street in the Connaught Place area. Similarly, in Nashik, two groups clashed near Bitco Point Regimental Plaza.

Nashik incident

Two groups clashed near Bitco Point Regimental Plaza in Nashik city. A fight erupted outside a café, with chairs being used as weapons. It is reported that this altercation occurred due to a minor issue. The video capturing the incident has gone viral.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar incident

The City Police station have lodged a complaint against four unidentified individuals following this incident. CCTV footage capturing the event has also come to light. Interestingly, this incident has reignited conversations within the bustling Connaught Place area of the city. Over the past few days, Connaught Place has gained popularity as an outing picnic spot.

Yesterday evening, between 6 and 9 o'clock, a group of young people were spotted enjoying tea at a local tea stall. Another group comprising five to six individuals joined them. A minor disagreement sparked a verbal altercation between the two groups, rapidly escalating into chaos with heightened shouting and commotion. The confrontation turned physical, resulting in torn shirts and some individuals falling to the ground during the heated scuffle. Promptly responding to the scene, several bystanders rushed to intervene and calm the situation. Upon receiving information about the incident, the police swiftly arrived at the location. Four individuals have been formally charged by the City Police in connection with the incident, while others remain under investigation.