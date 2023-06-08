Mira Road Murder: Accused Manoj Sane remanded to police custody till June 16

Manoj Sane, the accused in the Mira Road murder case, has been granted police custody until June 16 by a court in Thane. Sane stands accused of brutally killing his live-in partner, Saraswati Vaidya, and dismembering her body. The victim, who had been in a live-in relationship with Sane (56), had been residing with him in the apartment for the past three years.

According to the reports, the gruesome murder occurred in apartment number 704 on the 7th floor of the Akashdeep building. However, the exact date of this horrific crime remains unknown.

The crime was brought to the attention of the authorities when concerned neighbours reported a strong and unpleasant odour coming from the sealed apartment. Acting swiftly, a team from the Nayanagar police station hurried to the location and forcibly entered the residence. Inside, they discovered the dismembered body of the victim, with some parts missing or allegedly disposed of.

In response to this heinous act, the police have assembled a dedicated team to investigate the murder, determine the motives behind it, and track down the live-in partner for further questioning.