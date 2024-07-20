Missing for Three Years: Man's Photo Allegedly Featuring In CM Shinde's Scheme Ad Sparks Uproar, Govt Reacts

The state government is currently promoting several schemes. Schemes catering to women and youth have been launched by the government recently, that provide direct benefit transfer. Scheme has also been launched for the elderly, the Mukhyamantri Teerth Darshan Yojana. This scheme, announced by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, is designed to benefit citizens over 60 years old, allowing them to visit 66 pilgrimage sites across the country with a subsidy of up to 30,000 rupees. However, the government is now facing criticism over an advertisement related to this scheme.

The controversy arose when it was discovered that the photograph used in the advertisement featured a man who has been missing for the past three years. This shocking revelation was brought to light by Sushma Andhare, a deputy leader of the Shiv Sena (Thackeray faction).

Advertisement Features Missing Man

The family of Dnyaneshwar Vishnu Tambe, from Varude in Pune district's Shirur taluka, was stunned to see his photo in the advertisement for the pilgrimage scheme. Dnyaneshwar Tambe had been missing for three years, and his family had been searching for him without success. Bharat Dnyaneshwar Tambe, his son, expressed shock at seeing his father's photo in the CM's advertisement. "Our father has been missing for three years. We searched everywhere for him but could not find him. Now, seeing his photo in the advertisement has shocked us," he said. Bharat also requested, "Just as the Chief Minister plans to facilitate pilgrimages for the elderly, we request him to help us reunite with our father."

Political Reactions

Sushma Andhare criticized the government, stating, "No matter how much the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister claim, their actions reveal that this government is not for the common people. This government is all about advertisements, making grand claims without substance. The scheme for pilgrims is just another example of their self-promotion."

She referred to the use of Dnyaneshwar Tambe's photo in the advertisement, saying, "This government is playing with people's emotions for its own publicity. When Bharat Tambe lodged a complaint, it became clear that the government is insensitive to the pain of the people it claims to serve."

Reacting to the controversy, the government provided clarification, stating, "This is not a government advertisement. These graphics have not been posted from any official government social media accounts. Additionally, this advertisement has not been issued through any other government channels."