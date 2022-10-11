Mithilesh Harishchandra Desai wins Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year award for best innovation in Agriculture

The 'Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year' award is given every year to individuals and organizations who have made remarkable contributions in the fields of public service - social service, education, administration, politics, medical, industry, sports, agriculture, CSR. Today on the special occasion, Mithilesh Harishchandra Desai won the Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year' award for best innovation in Agriculture. Mithilesh is known as the Jackfruit King in Maharashtra. Desai is the only farmer in this state to have devoted 13 acres of farmland- located in Lanja Taluk of Ratnagiri, to solely grow this otherwise ignored fruit.

Desai looks towards the future, when phanas (Marathi word of Jackfruit) will receive its dues for bringing prosperity to farmers in the wettest region of the state.“Every year, a week before the Vat Poornima in June, traders aim at Konkan villages to pick jackfruits & pay paltry of Rs 5 to 10 per fruit” Says Desai, while adding “I want to change that”.He believes that the farmer can earn Rs 100 to 200 per fruit, as they did in Toobugere village in the Karnataka after Jackfruit growers’ association formed there. It is the first and only association in the country with direct connectivity to the market. Maharashtrian of the Year (LMOTY) is the country’s largest non-entertainment event. This award honours extraordinary people who have dared to make a difference in society through selfless devotion. Politicians, bureaucrats, social workers, artists, athletes, and entertainment are recognized and applauded. As a result of these nominees’ efforts and hard work, the landscape of our state has transformed. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and many eminent leaders and celebrities attended the award ceremony at NSCI Dome today.