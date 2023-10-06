MLA Bachchu Kadu accuses BJP of betrayal, likens them to Afzal Khan

Maharashtra MLA Bachchu Kadu, a member of the state government led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, has criticized alliance partner BJP, accusing them of unreliability and likening their behaviour to that of Afzal Khan. Kadu expressed his frustration while on a tour of Hingoli, stating, "BJP approaches us like a friend, then hugs like Afzal Khan. This is not good."

Bachchu Kadu, an Independent MLA representing the Achalpur constituency in Amravati district, was reportedly upset with state BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule for directing MP Anil Bonde to focus on Achalpur. He accused the BJP of intentionally demoralizing their alliance partner, emphasizing that this treatment was detrimental to everyone involved.

Kadu, formerly a minister in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government led by former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, has been disappointed about not being inducted into the cabinet since joining Eknath Shinde's camp. He called for honesty in dealings with alliance partners, cautioning that such actions could tarnish the party's image.