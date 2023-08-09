MLA Bachchu Kadu leads protest march for farmers' rights in Amravati

Bachchu Kadu, the president of Prahar Janshakti Sanghatana and an MLA, led a protest march to the divisional commissioner's office in Amravati on Wednesday. The demonstration aimed to advocate for the rights of farmers, agricultural workers, and marginalized communities.

Despite his own position within the government, Kadu took a bold stance against the administration's policies. His stance against the government has sparked considerable discussions in political circles.

The march commenced in the afternoon from Sant Gadge Baba's samadhi in Amravati, drawing significant participation of Prahar activists. The procession proceeded through Gadge Nagar and Irvine Chowk, ultimately reaching the divisional commissioner's office.

From agricultural sowing to harvesting, the work under the "Hami Yojana" should continue until threshing, stated Bachchu Kadu. He said that the ‘Mahatma Phule Karj Mukti’ Yojana had announced a subsidy of Rs 50,000 for farmers who regularly repay their loans. However, this benefit hasn't reached the farmers yet.

To address this, he emphasized the need for immediate compensation to rain-affected farmers due to excessive rainfall, reimbursements for losses incurred from wild animal attacks, and proper management of forest animals.

He urged for prompt compensation for farmers facing losses and for damages due to wild animals. Additionally, Kadu demanded a grant of Rs 25 lakh for project-affected individuals, an interest-free loan of Rs 20 lakh or a government job for a family member, and the establishment of a corporation for contract workers. These various demands prompted the Elgar March, as expressed by Bachchu Kadu.