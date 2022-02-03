MLA Nitesh Rane will be to taken to Pune for investigation in Santosh Parab attack case

MLA Nitesh Rane, accused in the attack on Shiv Sainik Santosh Parab, was brought to Sawantwadi police station from Kankavali late on Wednesday night. But on Thursday, he was taken to Kankavali for re-investigation. Meanwhile, according to information received from police sources, Nitesh Rane will be taken to Pune for further investigation. Police suspect that the plot was hatched in Pune. MLA Nitesh Rane was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the Santosh Parab attack. He has been remanded in police custody for two days. The Superintendent of Police had brought Rane from Kankavali to Sawantwadi in police custody for his safety.

Meanwhile, Rane was taken to Kankavali again today, Thursday morning for further investigation. There, investigating officer Sachin Hundalekar will interrogate Rane and his personal assistant Rakesh Parab face to face. After that, it is estimated that Sindhudurg police can take Rane to Pune for further investigation. However, it has not been sealed yet. Police suspect that the plot was hatched in Pune, that is why he will be taken to Pune. Rane's police custody expires tomorrow, Friday and he will be produced in Kankavli court again. Therefore, while presenting the side of the government party before the court, strong evidence has to be presented before the court regarding the investigation within two days. This is why the police are speedily investigating