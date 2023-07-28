MLA Rohit Pawar meets Deputy CM Ajit Pawar to discuss MIDC issue

MLA Rohit Pawar from Karjat Jamkhed recently held a meeting with Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. The discussion has been ongoing for the past half an hour in Ajit Pawar's legislative chamber. It is anticipated that the meeting will address the matter concerning the MIDC (Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation) in the Karjat-Jamkhed region.



Rohit Pawar raised the matter of MIDC in Karjat-Jamkhed during a session in the House. In a notable display of concern, he even protested alone in the rain on the assembly premises. It is believed that this issue prompted his meeting with Ajit Pawar. Following their discussion in the chamber, Ajit Pawar and Rohit Pawar reportedly shared a meal together.

Following the oath-taking of 8 MLAs, including Ajit Pawar, in support of the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance, a significant division occurred within the Nationalist Party. Subsequently, Rohit Pawar extended his support to Sharad Pawar. Today, after Rohit Pawar's meeting with Ajit Pawar post the split, discussions have commenced within the political circles, adding to the intrigue surrounding the situation.