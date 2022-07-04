MLA Santosh Bangar joins Eknath Shinde camp before floor test

Shiv Sena, which had blocked 16 MLAs in front of Eknath Shinde and BJP, suffered another blow on Monday morning. It seems that MLA Santosh Bagar, who was with Shiv Sena till yesterday, has joined Eknath Shinde's group. Because, before the convention started, Santosh Bangar appeared with Eknath Shinde. Therefore, another Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde has joined the group. As a result, the number of rebel MLAs with Eknath Shinde has gone up to 40. Santosh Bangar was seen boarding a bus with MLAs of Eknath Shinde group on Monday morning. Therefore, Shiv Sena is considered to have suffered a major blow. Earlier, the Legislative Secretariat had approved Eknath Shinde as Shiv Sena's official group leader and Bharat Gogavale as its candidate. The situation of Shiv Sena has worsened with the departure of another MLA.