MLA Satej Patil reacts on MP Vinayak Raut criticism

Kolhapur: Shiv Sena secretary, MP Vinayak Raut had criticized Rajesh Kshirsagar at the Shiv Sena rally in Kolhapur yesterday. At this time, Raut revealed that Kshirsagar had invited me and Congress state president Nana Patole for dinner but had taken the money from Satej Patil. After Raut's criticism, former Minister of State for Home Affairs Satej Patil reacted.

Executive Chairman of State Planning Board Rajesh Kshirsagar had invited all of us for a home cooked meal. How am I going to pay the bill for his home meals? If so, I would have served food at my own home. Satej Patil made it clear that criticism at such a low level in politics is not common, it is an internal issue of Shiv Sena.

Satej Patil said, this could be a political charge. Rajesh Kshirsagar and Nana Patole have worked together in the Legislature, Kshirsagar had prepared food at home and invited us all for dinner. I just went to eat. So it has nothing to do with me footing the bill for their home meals. If it had to be done, I would have given food at my house. He also expressed his opinion that it is not appropriate to criticize at such a low level in politics.