MLA Varsha Gaikwad slams BMC's 'garbage-gree Mumbai' claims

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has spent crores of rupees in announcing a garbage-free Mumbai. However, the dream of a garbage-free Mumbai remains distant, according to MLA Varsha Gaikwad. She took to her X handle to share pictures of the garbage pile-up in Dharavi's Indira Nagar area and criticized the civic body's claim of a garbage-free Mumbai. She also questioned how people should live in such a foul-smelling environment.

Varsha Gaikwad has been active since her appointment as the President of the Mumbai Pradesh Congress Committee. She has initiated efforts to address various issues in Mumbai, starting with her constituency. As part of her campaign, she visited the Indira Nagar area in Dharavi. Upon witnessing the extensive garbage accumulation in the area, she held the civic administration accountable.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had announced a garbage-free Mumbai and allocated crores of rupees for this initiative. However, Gaikwad alleged that the ruling party had conspired to embezzle taxpayers' money by installing lights at some places under the pretext of beautification.