MLAs and MPs from Thackeray group to join Shinde group or BJP anytime?

After a big split in the Shiv Sena, there are rumors of a split in the Thackeray group once again. It is also said that some MLAs and MPs from the Thackeray group are upset and may join the Shinde group or the BJP anytime. But will the Thackeray group split because of this? Such discussions happen occasionally. Now this discussion has started again. MLAs of the Thackeray group are upset. Shinde group MP Prataprao Jadhav has claimed that he is meeting the Chief Minister at night. This claim of Jadhav has created a stir.

According to a report of TV9, MP Prataprao Jadhav made this claim while interacting with the media. Not only Uddhav Thackeray group MLAs but many MPs are also upset. Therefore, Prataprao Jadhav has claimed that these MLAs and MPs are meeting Chief Minister Eknath Shinde day and night.

MPs and MLAs of the Thackeray group are meeting not only the Chief Minister but also the BJP ministers in private These restless MLAs come and meet at Sahyadri. I have seen it myself. He has also claimed that he has experienced it.

Meanwhile, 50 MLAs including 40 Shiv Sena MLAs and 10 independents rebelled under the leadership of Eknath Shinde. All these MLAs had supported Uddhav Thackeray showing faith in Eknath Shinde's leadership.