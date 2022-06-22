MLAs are not kidnapped, clarifies BJP leader on behalf of Eknath Shinde

The revolt of Shiv Sena MLAs in the state is now intensifying. Because all the rebel MLAs including Urban Development Minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde have now arrived in Guwahati. Eknath Shinde, who raised the banner of rebellion against the Mahavikas Aghadi government, claimed that he had 40 MLAs with him. On the other hand, BJP leaders Mohit Kamboj and Sanjay Kute were also seen accompanying the MLAs on a plane at midnight. After that, now Mohit Kamboj has sent a sharp tweet.



Mohit Kamboj tweeted, "Legislators have not been kidnapped, saffron has happened! Jai Shri Ram." In another tweet, he said Har Har Mahadev. Earlier, it was learned that Mohit Kamboj was in Surat with the MLAs. Now it has come to light that he has reached Guwahati along with the MLAs. Mohit Kamboj, Sanjay Kute and Ravindra Chavan are all currently in Guwahati and had all the responsibilities from keeping MLAs in Surat to taking them to Guwahati, sources said.

What's the matter?

After the results of the Legislative Council, Eknath Shinde and some MLAs came to know that cross voting was taking place in the state. Later, it was found that Shinde was staying in a hotel in Surat, Gujarat with the supporting MLAs. After that, the drama of power struggle started once again in the politics of the state. Shinde and pro-Congress MLAs sent a proposal to party chief Uddhav Thackeray to form a government with BJP and leave Congress-NCP. Uddhav Thackeray was hit by the revolt of these MLAs in Shiv Sena on the issue of Hindutva. In all these incidents, it was revealed that BJP was providing logistics to Eknath Shinde and MLAs.