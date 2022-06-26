MLAs have been taken to Guwahati like prisoners: Aaditya Thackeray

Amid the political crisis, Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray attended the party workers program at Kalina, Santacruz. While addressing the program, the minister said MLAs have been taken to Guwahati like prisoners. He further said, "Looking at the last 2-4 days in #Maharshtra, it feels that those who left, left for good... the entire country saw that the person who did the most powerful work during #COVID19 had to leave his official residence."

The MVA government plunged into its gravest crisis early on Tuesday after Shiv Sena Minister Eknath Shinde suddenly revolted along with a group of Shiv Sena MLAs and Ministers, and reached Surat early on Tuesday morning. In a cryptic tweet, Eknath Shinde said "we will never cheat for power and never abandon teachings of Bal Thackeray".