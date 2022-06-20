MLC polls: BJP 's Mukta Tilak comes for voting while fighting cancer, gets applause from party leaders

Voting is going on today for 10 seats of Maharashtra Legislative Council. Voting started at 9 am and more than 150 MLAs cast their votes in the first two hours. During the Rajya Sabha polls, every vote was seen as important. One vote is valuable in the ongoing elections to the Legislative Council. There is no doubt that 4 candidates of BJP and 5 candidates of Mahavikas Aghadi will get elected easily. But for the 10th seat, there is a direct battle between BJP's Prasad Lad and Congress' Bhai Jagtap.

Considering the need for every vote for this, Pune MLA Mukta Tilak, despite battling cancer, arrived in Mumbai to cast her vote and showed that party loyalty is paramount. When she arrived for the polls, all the MLAs applauded and welcomed her. Two BJP MLAs, Mukta Tilak and Laxman Jagtap, who were battling cancer during the Rajya Sabha elections, had come to cast their votes. The BJP candidate had won by one vote. This victory was then dedicated to these two MLAs. Even today, Mukta Tilak, who is battling cancer for the Assembly elections, entered the Vidhan Bhavan and exercised her right to vote, despite her poor health. This time, "loyalty is more important than prestige!" By making such a statement, she won the hearts of all. When she arrived for the polls, all the MLAs applauded and welcomed her.