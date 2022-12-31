MMRCL to roll out first phase of Metro-3 corridor in 2023

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) said it will roll out the first phase of Aarey-Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) line of the Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Metro-3 corridor in 2023.

In a release, the MMRCL said it received all eight coaches of the metro train, manufactured in the Alstom Plant in Sri City of Andhra Pradesh on Thursday, and these will undergo mandatory tests on a 5-km stretch between the ramp at Sariput Nagar and Sahar.

We will roll the first phase of Metro Line-3 from Aarey to BKC, this 2023, MMRCL’s managing director Ashwini Bhide said in the release. It is significant to note that the first train has already undergone all dynamic and static tests through the trial runs of more than 1,500-kms successfully, she said.

As per the release, the MMRCL had completed tunnelling of the entire 54.5-km – Up and Down line on November 30. We required 17 tunnel boring machines (TBM) and 1,700 workmen to complete 100 per cent tunnelling for the 33.5-km long corridor, S K Gupta, director (projects) of MMRCL said.

A total of 2,86,000 cubic meters of concrete and 29,500 metric tonnes of steel was used for the huge task, and 50 per cent of the track laying work has been completed, the release said.

