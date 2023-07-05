MNS chief Raj Thackeray claims Sharad Pawar behind Maharashtra politics

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray claimed that the political developments in Maharashtra could have the blessings of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar himself.

Speaking to reporters, he discussed how NCP leader Ajit Pawar and eight other MLAs left the Sharad Pawar-led party on Sunday by joining the Shiv Sena-BJP government in the state.

What has happened in the state is very disgusting.This is nothing but an insult to the voters of the state, Raj Thackeray said.Sharad Pawar started all these things in Maharashtra. He first experimented with Pulod (Purogami Lokshahi Dal) government back in 1978. Maharashtra had never witnessed such political scenarios ever. All these things started with Pawar, and ended with Pawar, he added.

The MNS chief then claimed that Sharad Pawar himself could be behind the recent developments.Praful Patel, Dilip Walse-Patil and hhagan Bhujbal are not the ones who will go with Ajit Pawar (on their own and without Pawar senior’s blessings), he said.