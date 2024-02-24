Raj Thackeray Gives First Reaction After Sharad Pawar Unveils His NCP Group’s New Symbol at Raigad Fort

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar unveiled the party's new symbol, the 'man blowing turha', during a ceremony at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's Raigad Fort on Saturday. Pawar carried on a palanquin and paid homage to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The event witnessed strong support from party workers and leaders.

However, Pawar's visit to Raigad drew criticism from Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray. Thackeray accused Pawar of opportunism, alleging that Pawar had previously refrained from invoking Shivaji Maharaj's name in his speeches to avoid alienating Muslim voters.

“Sharad Pawar, who never even took the name of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, is remembering him today. He never took the name of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in his speeches because perhaps he might be worried that by taking his name, the votes he gets from Muslims might stop, but now he is taking the name of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj," MNS chief said.

The Election Commission of India recently granted the 'man blowing turha' symbol to Sharad Pawar's faction of the NCP, differentiating it from the group led by Ajit Pawar, which retained the original name and 'clock' symbol. The new symbol features a man blowing a long, curved, trumpet-like instrument, known as "turha" in Maharashtra. The turha, pronounced and written variably as "turhi," "turahi," or "turturi," varies in form across the region.

Following the symbol announcement, NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar asserted on social media that the new symbol, inspired by Maharashtra's iconic figures, would challenge the central government's authority.

"In the history of Maharashtra, Chhatrapati Shiv Rai's valour, the Trumpet, which set the ears of the throne of Delhi, is a matter of pride for the 'Nationalist Congress Party- Sharad Chandra Pawar' today. With the progressive thoughts of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the idol of Maharashtra, Phule, Shahu, Ambedkar, and respected 'Tutari' is ready to blow the trumpet once again to shake the throne of Delhi," the NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar said.