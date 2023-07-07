MNS chief Raj Thackeray meets CM Eknath Shinde at his residence

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Friday met Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at his residence. Raj Thackeray's meeting with Eknath Shinde has once again triggered new speculations as to what next can happen in the Maharashtra politics.

Earlier, In light of the altered political climate in Maharashtra, there has been talk of a potential collaboration between the estranged Thackeray cousins Raj and Uddhav after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Abhijit Panse met Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut.

Asked about the possibility of two Thackeray cousins coming together, Raut said, This matter is between the two brothers. No household should have a dispute. They are brothers and the relations between the two are long-lasting and go beyond politics. Once seen as Bal Thackeray’s political heir, Raj quit the Shiv Sena in 2005 blaming Uddhav for his exit.