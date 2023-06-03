MNS chief Raj Thackeray offers condolences to families of victims in Odisha’s train accident

A devastating accident occurred near Balasore in Odisha, where the Bahanga Bazaar station witnessed a severe collision on Friday night. The Coromandel Express and a freight train collided in this tragic incident, resulting in a death toll of 261 and leaving 900 passengers injured.

ओडिशातील बालासोर जवळ ट्रेन अपघाताची दुर्घटना अतिशय दुर्दैवी आहे. ह्या दुर्घटनेत ज्यांनी आपले नातेवाईक गमावले त्यांच्यावर कोसळलेल्या दुःखाची कल्पनाच करवत नाही. ह्या दुर्घटनेत जीव गमावलेल्या प्रवाशांना महाराष्ट्र नवनिर्माण सेनेची विनम्र श्रद्धांजली आणि जखमी प्रवासी लवकरात लवकर बरे… — Raj Thackeray (@RajThackeray) June 3, 2023

Reacting to this incident, Raj Thackeray, the Chief of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), expressed his condolences via a tweet.” The train accident in Odisha's Balasore was unfortunate. One cannot imagine the grief that befell on those who lost their loved ones. Maharashtra Navnirman Sena offers a humble tribute to those who lost their lives, and prayers for speedy recovery to the injured passengers.”

This incident has evoked sorrow and condolences from all levels. The Indian cricket fraternity has also paid condolences to those who have lost their lives in this incident.