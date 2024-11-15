Raj Thackeray Releases MNS Manifesto for Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 (Watch Video)

Raj Thackeray Releases MNS Manifesto for Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 (Watch Video)

Mumbai, Maharashtra (November 15, 2024): Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray released his party's manifesto for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections today. Titled 'Aamhi He Karu' (We Will Do This), the manifesto outlines several key issues and plans for the state's future.

This is a developing story...

