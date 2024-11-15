Raj Thackeray Releases MNS Manifesto for Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 (Watch Video)
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 15, 2024 11:52 AM2024-11-15T11:52:20+5:302024-11-15T12:34:17+5:30
Mumbai, Maharashtra (November 15, 2024): Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray released his party's manifesto for the upcoming ...
Mumbai, Maharashtra (November 15, 2024): Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray released his party's manifesto for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections today. Titled 'Aamhi He Karu' (We Will Do This), the manifesto outlines several key issues and plans for the state's future.
Watch: MNS chief Raj Thackeray releases the party manifesto for the Maharashtra Assembly election pic.twitter.com/tSahwwc4W9— IANS (@ians_india) November 15, 2024
This is a developing story...Open in app