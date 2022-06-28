MNS criticizes Shiv Sena again

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena has split after around 40 MLAs revolted under the leadership of Eknath Shinde. Meanwhile, the MNS, which is Shiv Sena's rival in Mumbai, is attacking the Shiv Sena from its current position. Now MNS spokesperson Gajanan Kale has slammed Shiv Sena on the issue of Hindutva.

Gajanan Kale has targeted Shiv Sena by tweeting a video of Namaz being recited in Shiv Sena's branch to sustain Uddhav Thackeray's government. In that tweet, Gajanan Kale said that prayers were offered at the Shiv Sena branch to end the Mavia government and remove the crisis on the Shiv Sena. "Naturally, people do not call the 'Little Nawab's' army 'Janabsena'. You have not left Hindutva. Even if you say so, but the real pro-Hindus are leaving you for the same reasons," said Gajanan Kale.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has extended the deadline for replying to the disqualification notice issued by Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker Narhari Jirwal to 16 MLAs from the Shiv Sena's splinter group till July 12. Shiv Sena rebel leader Eknath Shinde and his associates rushed to the Supreme Court against the notice. As the next hearing on his petition will be held on July 11, it became clear on Monday that the cloud of political instability in Maharashtra will not dissipate soon.