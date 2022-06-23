MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande targets CM Uddhav Thackeray over Maharashtra political crisis

Shiv Sena has suffered a major blow due to the revolt of Minister Eknath Shinde. A total of 42 Shiv Sena MLAs have joined Shinde's group. So now it is known that Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena has only 18 MLAs. Eknath Shinde demonstrated to the MLAs from a hotel in Guwahati. Meanwhile, MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande has now criticized the Chief Minister over the situation in the state.

It was revealed that Eknath Shinde had been preparing to revolt for six months. Not only that, Uddhav Thackeray was informed about Shinde's movements 5-6 times by the Home Ministry. However, it is being said that this situation has come upon Shiv Sena as Uddhav Thackeray ignored the intelligence report. The intelligence department had given the idea of ​​political crisis in Maharashtra to the government two months ago. But no action has been taken, police sources claimed. Two months ago, it was reported that 8 to 10 MLAs, including Eknath Shinde, were in touch with the Opposition.