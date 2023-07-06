MNS proposes alliance with Shiv Sena (UBT), ignites talks of reunion between Thackeray brothers

Amidst the turmoil, controversies, and internal strife in the state's political landscape, a fresh development has emerged. It is reported that Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has extended an offer for an alliance with Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena. This unexpected development has sparked discussions about a potential reunion between Raj and Uddhav.

Since Narendra Modi came to power at the centre and the BJP became the largest party in Maharashtra, significant changes have occurred in the state's political landscape. As part of their approach, the BJP has adopted a strategy to marginalize regional parties and secure their own existence. After separating from Shiv Sena a year ago, Eknath Shinde, who is currently with the BJP, has formed an alliance with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). This decision has resulted in the active participation of the party, led by Ajit Pawar, in power-sharing at the state level.

Banners were put up in Mumbai urging Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray to unite. This led to discussions about their consolidation gaining momentum. No high-ranking leaders made any official statements. However, it is now understood that the MNS has directly offered friendship to Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena.

MNS leader Abhijit Panse had a meeting with Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut at the headquarters of Shiv Sena's newspaper, Saamana, in Mumbai today. It is reported that Panse proposed forming an alliance during their discussion. This development has initiated widespread discussion throughout the state. The next steps and stances of both parties regarding this matter are eagerly anticipated.