MNS puts up banner in front of Shiv Sena Bhavan amid Azaan row

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has criticized Shiv Sena on the issue of playing Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers outside mosques. MNS has asked some questions to Shiv Sena, which is advocating intense Hindutva, reminding them of Hindutva. MNS has put banner in front of Shiv Sena Bhavan and has also criticized the late Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray, Shiv Sena party chief CM Uddhav Thackeray. This is not the first banner of MNS against Shiv Sena. Even before this, MNS has targeted Shiv Sena by putting up banners in front of Shiv Sena Bhavan. However, now once again MNS seems to have reminded Shiv Sena of Hindutva. This banner of MNS in front of Shiv Sena Bhavan is being discussed everywhere.

What exactly is on the banner?

The banner reads, "Hon'ble Balasaheb, look at your son Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray being a Hindu and banning playing of Hanuman Chalisa. It's only Rajsaheb Thackeray who is running his Thackeray legacy and heritage in the true sense now, give Uddhavji wisdom about Hindus. Sena's Hindutva has ended, when Balasaheb passed away. Now the color of Sena has turned green, 'Shiv Sena has been reminded of Hindutva by making such remarks in the banner put up by MNS.

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on April 3 morning played 'Hanuman Chalisa' at high decibels from loudspeakers that are installed at its office in Ghatkopar in Mumbai. The development comes after MNS chief Raj Thackeray on April 2 had warned to play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers outside mosques if they do not remove loudspeakers for Azaan.