MNS suffers setback as Nashik City President resigns abruptly

In Maharashtra, there have been some significant political developments recently. The possibility of Ajit Pawar joining the BJP has caused quite a stir in state politics. Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has faced a major setback in Nashik.

The president of MNS in Nashik City, Dilip Datir, has resigned from his position citing personal reasons. Datir has submitted his resignation letter to the MNS party chief Raj Thackeray.

Dilip Datir, who had joined Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) after leaving Shiv Sena, has resigned as MNS city president of Nashik. He stated that he could not do justice to the position, and his resignation was unexpected.

The MNS has faced a setback in Nashik, which is considered a stronghold for the party.