MNS to contest 3 Lok Sabha seats in Thane district

As the 2024 Lok Sabha elections draw near, political parties are gearing up for the upcoming electoral battle. Maharashtra Nav Nirman Sena (MNS) is also in full swing with preparations. MNS President Raj Thackeray has commenced his tour, focusing on the election strategy. Today, Thackeray is visiting Thane to hold a crucial review meeting regarding Lok Sabha constituencies across Thane and Palghar districts.

Sources suggest that MNS might contend for three seats in Thane district and one seat in Palghar. Raj Thackeray is set to confer with office bearers to finalize this approach. The meeting is taking place at the government rest house in Thane, where discussions will encompass the impending elections and the strategic course of action.

Present alongside Amit Thackeray, MLA Raju Patil, MNS leader Abhijit Panse, and Avinash Jadhav. As the political landscape evolves, MNS is positioning itself for an active role in the upcoming electoral contest.