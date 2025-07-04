MNS Workers Allegedly Threaten Pune Man Over Derogatory Remarks Against Raj and Uddhav Thackeray; Police Intervene

Due to an offensive social media post that targeted MNS president Raj Thackeray and Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray, several Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) employees allegedly forcibly invaded a man's home and threatened to attack him. The event happened on Thursday in the Vanaz neighbourhood of Pune. The individual, identified as Kedar Soman, allegedly made a disrespectful and derogatory remark against MNS Chief Raj Thackeray and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray on MNS leader Hemchandra Sambhush's post on X. A bunch of MNS employees, along with Sambhush, were furious about the post and barged into Soman's house, yelling insults and threatening him and forcing him to leave. Soman was frightened by this and, despite coming out, locked himself in his flat. On social media, a supposedly recorded video of the incident has also surfaced.

The staff threatened to beat Soman if he ventured outside when he refused to leave. Pune Police intervened and brought the scene under control when it got out of hand, and Soman apologised.

"Kedar Soman made an objectionable post about our leader," MNS leader Hemchandra Sambhush said in response to the event. He added that after confirming his identity, they tried to contact his home to teach him a lesson, but before they could take any action, police arrived and arrested him.



"We handled this situation in an MNS style. We first make a folded-hand request, and if the other person doesn't understand, we smack them. We would definitely beat him if we could locate him. In addition to Raj Thackeray, he also made remarks about Uddhav Thackeray. I have no doubt that he had political motivations behind this action," the MNS leader continued.



Police also charged Kedar Soman with cybercrime while they were resolving the problem. The matter is being investigated at the moment.

This coincides with the recent political controversy in Maharashtra following the viral internet video of a 48-year-old sweet shop owner in Mumbai's Mira Road being beaten, purportedly by a bunch of MNS employees. "If they have the courage, go to Null Bazaar, Mohammed Ali road and tell people there to speak Marathi; it's a Hindu government, and we will not tolerate this," Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane stated in response to the video.