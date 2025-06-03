Mob Brutality in Kolhapur: Over 25 Attack Three Men in Broad Daylight; Shocking Video Surfaces

In a shocking incident in Kolhapur, Maharashtra, over 25 individuals launched a violent and deadly assault on three young men, allegedly due to an old dispute. The attackers, armed with sticks and rods, beat the victims mercilessly in a brutal display of mob violence. The entire incident was captured on CCTV, providing crucial evidence for the ongoing police investigation. Based on the footage and eyewitness reports, authorities have taken swift action and detained 22 individuals in connection with the attack.

According to local sources, the conflict appears to have stemmed from a long-standing personal or communal issue, though the exact cause remains under investigation. The victims, who sustained serious injuries, are currently undergoing treatment, and their condition is being closely monitored. Police officials have assured that strict action will be taken against all those involved. The incident has sparked outrage in the community, with many calling for stronger measures to prevent such acts of mob justice.

