Mob Brutally Beats Muslim Youth For Going Out With Hindu Girl At Bandra Terminus

A Muslim teenager was thrashed by a group of men at Mumbai's Bandra railway station after he was seen with a minor Hindu girl, whose parents had filed a police case of kidnapping.The incident reportedly happened on July 21, though the video went viral on social media on Tuesday.

The girl is a resident of Ambernath, adjacent to Mumbai, the police said. She had gone missing, after which her parents filed a police case of kidnapping.Some people saw her with the teen at Bandra terminus, and they caught hold of him. A video of the incident shows the teen being kicked, punched and dragged by the group of men. They took him outside the railway station and thrashed him there too.The men then handed over the girl to the police.The local police haven't given a statement on the incident yet.The Bandra Railway Police, however, said they have filed a case against unknown people for assaulting the teen and raising objectionable slogans under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).