Mobile conversation reveals Rs 1 crore bribe plot

A mobile phone conversation between Assistant Engineer Amit Kishore Gaikwad and his Deputy Engineer Ganesh Wagh has been revealed as part of the Anti-Corruption Department's investigation. The conversation allegedly involves the duo seeking and accepting a bribe of one crore rupees.

Amit Gaikwad, a 32-year-old assistant engineer of the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation in Ahmednagar, was arrested red-handed by the Nashik Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday afternoon while accepting the bribe. Ganesh Wagh, who was absconding, was also implicated in the bribery case.

The investigation began following a complaint, prompting a verification team from the Nashik range to take action on October 20. During this process, it was discovered that Amit Gaikwad had demanded a staggering one crore rupees from the complainant, to be divided between himself and the suspect, Ganesh Wagh, who agreed to accept the sum.

Additional Director General of Police (Anti-Corruption) Vishwas Nangre-Patil, in Nashik, confirmed the content of the conversation between Wagh and Gaikwad, which included the phrase, "Your hard work has paid off."

A case has been officially registered against Wagh and Gaikwad, who both serve as executive engineers in Dhule, at the MIDC police station in Ahmednagar.

The ongoing work of replacing old pipes in the Mula Dam to MIDC water line has been a three-year endeavor, marked by delays and complications. The situation at Vilad Ghat further worsened as local farmers halted the work, demanding compensation. In response, Gaikwad demanded a one crore rupees bribe from the contractor. This amount was sought to clear outstanding bills and refund the deposit, despite the incomplete state of the work.

The Nashik team executed a well-planned trap operation, gathering substantial evidence in Ahmednagar. This evidence is expected to strengthen the case, with the apprehension of the absconding suspect anticipated soon. The homes of both individuals, situated in Ahmednagar and Pune, have been sealed by the investigating teams. This case will be handled expeditiously, according to Nangre-Patil.