Moderate rain likely in Mumbai; IMD issues orange alert for Raigad

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai and its neighbouring districts, which have been experiencing torrential showers in the past few days, can expect relief in the form of light to moderate rainfall over the upcoming days. In its forecast for five days, the IMD has sounded no alarm for Mumbai until August 1, following which the IMD has issued a yellow alert for August 2, indicating that the intensity will pick up by mid-week.

In Raigad and Ratnagiri districts, a yellow alert remains in place. In North India, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, West Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and east Rajasthan are likely to experience light to moderate rainfall until August 2. Western Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and eastern Uttar Pradesh are expected to receive light to moderate rainfall during the same period.